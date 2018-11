Police are seeking any information about the theft of tyres and car from a silver Ford Falcon which was parked at Traveston.

Police are seeking any information about the theft of tyres and car from a silver Ford Falcon which was parked at Traveston. Queensland Police Service

POLICE are asking for help to identify those responsible for theft of four tyres and other parts of a silver Ford Falcon sedan.

The vehicle was parked at Traveston on the Mary Valley Link Rd when the parts were stolen.

It is believed the theft happened within the past week, and police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.