Police on hunt for man after service station hold up

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man armed with a gun held up a service station in Coffs Harbour this morning.

According to NSW Police, the armed man entered the United service station on Harbour Dr at around 3am this morning.

He threatened a male staff member before stealing cash and cigarettes.

The man was last seen running east on Harbour Dr.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have commenced an investigation and have released an image of a man they wish to speak with.

He is described as 183cm tall, wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark pants, black joggers with white soles, and a balaclava.

Anyone one with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.