Menu
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to identify this man in relation to an armed robbery in Coffs Harbour this morning.
Police are appealing for public assistance to identify this man in relation to an armed robbery in Coffs Harbour this morning. NSW Police
News

Police on hunt for man after service station hold up

Jasmine Minhas
by
9th Mar 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man armed with a gun held up a service station in Coffs Harbour this morning.

According to NSW Police, the armed man entered the United service station on Harbour Dr at around 3am this morning.

He threatened a male staff member before stealing cash and cigarettes.

The man was last seen running east on Harbour Dr.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have commenced an investigation and have released an image of a man they wish to speak with.

He is described as 183cm tall, wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark pants, black joggers with white soles, and a balaclava.

Anyone one with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

armed robbery coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour editors picks nsw police robbery
Coffs Coast Advocate
Court finds NSW Government land clearing laws invalid

Court finds NSW Government land clearing laws invalid

Breaking The NSW Land and Environment Court today declared the government's land clearing laws invalid in a major victory for environmental groups

Women more than just making up NTL numbers

Women more than just making up NTL numbers

Sport Almost half of the teams at NTL 2018 are women's or mixed teams.

  • 9th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Sawtell's youngsters shine at State Champs

Sawtell's youngsters shine at State Champs

Sport Sawtell SLSC claims six medals at NSW Age Championships.

  • 9th Mar 2018 2:30 PM
Will people power prevail?

Will people power prevail?

News Urunga art group battling to keep space

Local Partners