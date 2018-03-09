Police on hunt for man after service station hold up
POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man armed with a gun held up a service station in Coffs Harbour this morning.
According to NSW Police, the armed man entered the United service station on Harbour Dr at around 3am this morning.
He threatened a male staff member before stealing cash and cigarettes.
The man was last seen running east on Harbour Dr.
Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have commenced an investigation and have released an image of a man they wish to speak with.
He is described as 183cm tall, wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark pants, black joggers with white soles, and a balaclava.
Anyone one with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.