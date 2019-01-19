Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

Police are investigating a critical incident that saw two officers shot and ended with a man dead at the scene of a domestic incident in Northern NSW.

Police are investigating a critical incident that saw two officers shot and ended with a man dead at the scene of a domestic incident in Northern NSW. Contributed

A CRITICAL incident investigation is underway after two police officers were shot responding to a domestic incident at Glen Innes.

Police from New England Police District were called to attend a domestic assault at a premises on Church Street, Glen Innes on Friday about 9.50pm.

About 10.50pm, whilst on scene, two officers suffered gunshot wounds.

One officer, a male sergeant, was shot in the face, police said.

The other officer, a female senior constable, was shot in the neck.

They were both taken by Ambulance paramedics to Glen Innes Hospital, before both were airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital.

The male officer is in a stable condition.

The female officer is understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

A third officer on scene, a female probationary constable, was uninjured.

Responding officers established a perimeter and specialist officers attended.

About 11.40pm, the body of a 74-year-old man was located in the home, police said.

A 59-year-old woman was also located nearby with minor injuries.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

A crime scene has been established at the home which will be examined by forensic specialists.

A Critical Incident Investigation Team from Western Region will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be overseen by the Professional Standards Command.