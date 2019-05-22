Police officer's incurable diagnosis devastates

Father-of-two Detective Senior Constable Damien Knowles has been diagnosed with an incurable case of cancer.

CANCER is arguably one of the last words anyone wants to hear - even for a hardened police officer.

Oncologists first found the cancer in the 39-year-old Coffs Harbour police officer's spine, hip bone and liver in early May.

After further testing, it was determined these had spread from the bile duct near his pancreas.

According to leading police charity, NSW Police Legacy, if Damien responds well to this chemotherapy treatments it may give him a couple of years.

The not-for-profit has began the Knowles Family Appeal, so far raising above an incredible $15,000 for Damien, describing him as a hard-working family man.

Damien is husband to Krystle for over 10 years, and father to girls Indi, 9, and Maya, 6.

"Damien will undoubtedly face many challenges in the near future," NSW Police Legacy wrote.

"The added support of the community will make a world of difference to Damien, Krystle and the girls during this difficult time."

Local police are also rallying behind the Senior Constable, who works in the Crime Scene unit.

"This has close to home for our Coffs/Clarence Police District," they posted on social media.

Damien grew up in Coffs Harbour, and after graduating from the police academy in 2005 he worked in General Duties in Port Macquarie and Kempsey.

In 2010 he was transferred to Coffs Harbour General Duties, and in 2012 moved into the criminal investigations unit.

The avid fisherman is also the president of the NSW Police Fishing Club.

To make a contribution to the Knowles Family Appeal, click here.