Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down.
A Queensland Police Service sergeant has been stood down. File
Crime

Police officer stood down after misconduct allegations

Janessa Ekert
by
10th Jun 2019 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Police Service watchdog is investigating a senior Central Region officer, who has been stood down over allegations of misconduct.

QPS today confirmed a 41-year-old sergeant had been stood down from official duty in relation to off-duty conduct.

He will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The Central police region includes Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay Burnett.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police media statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The matter is being handled by the Ethical Standards Command.

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/corporatedocs/reportsPublications/other/Documents/QPS-ESC-Integrity-Framework.pdf

Information about compliments and complaints can be found at: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/online/ComplimentsandComplaints.htm

central region editors picks mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    I was just relaxing when a few friends dropped by ...

    I was just relaxing when a few friends dropped by ...

    News A MEMORABLE moment captured by local photographer shows the joy of living on the Coffs Coast and the unexpected situations you can find yourself in.

    • 10th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
    New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

    premium_icon New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

    News Proposed $2-million motel is open for submissions.

    • 10th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    premium_icon How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    News A local hero has received a royal honour for his crucial work.

    Rats just part of the problem for this iconic seabird

    premium_icon Rats just part of the problem for this iconic seabird

    News Are the Muttonbird Island shearwaters in trouble?