The officer will face Coffs Harbour Local Court in September.

A POLICE officer has been suspended from duty after he allegedly distributed intimate images without consent.

The 43-year-old sergeant attached to a Northern Region Specialist command allegedly shared the images in August last year.

Investigations by officers from the Northern Region began and he was suspended from duty in February this year.

He's been issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 10.