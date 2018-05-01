Police officer released from hospital after serious assault

Police investigate the scene on Kingsford Smith Pde, Maroochydore, where a moped rider has been accused of a vicious attack on a police officer.

A POLICE officer who was seriously assaulted while off-duty has been released from hospital in an incident that highlights the job is "24 hours a day".

The officer suffered head injuries yesterday morning about 5am outside his Kingsford Smith Pde, Maroochydore home.

His wife was also punched in the chest after trying to intervene.

The assailant was allegedly a 28-year-old moped rider from Caloundra who had just been involved in a traffic incident with a black Holden Commodore.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart today said the department would do anything they could to "support him and his partner in their recovery".

"It just shows on-duty and off-duty, we're police officers 24 hours a day," he said.

"I'm very proud that that officer has done what the community expects of him at great cost to him and to his partner as well."

Police will allege as the officer tried to stop the man fleeing the scene, he was punched repeatedly until he lost consciousness.

The man was arrested after he crashed further up the road and broke his leg and the Commodore was found later that day with the driver arrested.

During a bedside hearing yesterday afternoon, the moped rider was charged with one count each of serious assault police, assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 22.