Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Burdekin police officer was allegedly punched outside Mundingburra Police Station in an apparent road rage incident. Photo: Madura McCormack
A Burdekin police officer was allegedly punched outside Mundingburra Police Station in an apparent road rage incident. Photo: Madura McCormack
Crime

Police officer punched in road rage attack

by Madura McCormack
22nd Oct 2018 12:28 PM

A MAN has spent the weekend in the watch house after a road rage incident, where he allegedly pulled over at the Mundingburra Police Station and punched a motorist - who happened to be a police officer - in the face.

Police have alleged that a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old off duty police officer from the Burdekin were involved in the incident about 7pm on Saturday.

The men pulled over in front of the police station on Bayswater Rd and it is alleged the 23-year-old then punched the officer in the face.

It is understood the man was irate about an overtaking incident a few hundred metres up the road.

Pulling over in front of Townville's largest police station was likely a coincidence, according to Inspector Damien Crosby, but it meant police were able to respond immediately.

"It was an incident that was a minor overtaking dispute that happened several hundred metres down the road," he said.

"Obviously these incidents should never escalate to a physical altercation this should have been a verbal dispute at the most."

The younger man was taken into custody and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of a police officer, and driving without due care and attention.

The man did not know the 50-year-old, who was in town for a social function, was a police officer.

The officer was taken to Townsville Hospital for injuries to his face but was not admitted.

He is expected to return to duty shortly.

Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage from the area around that time to please come forward.

The man will face court on Monday.

assaulting an officer editors picks queensland road rage

Top Stories

    Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    premium_icon Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    News How the deceased gunshot victim came to be in the tray of a crashed ute?

    Bucca Creek rehabilitation underway

    premium_icon Bucca Creek rehabilitation underway

    News Six year project aims to conserve local rainforests.

    Bishop calls on government to free children from detention

    premium_icon Bishop calls on government to free children from detention

    News Clergyman pens letters to local politicians in his call for action

    Patients to benefit from mental health unit investment

    premium_icon Patients to benefit from mental health unit investment

    News Government funds for Coffs Harbour Hospital mental health unit

    Local Partners