Police officer Melanie Tyndall has died after a race fall at Fannie Bay racecourse in Darwin.
News

Police officer Melanie Tyndall killed in tragic racing fall

by Staff writer
1st Sep 2019 7:35 AM

Much-loved jockey and police officer Melanie Tyndall has died after a race fall at Fannie Bay.

Tyndall, 32, was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in a stable condition but tragically died when she arrived there.

The final race of the day was abandoned once news of her death spread amongst colleagues, family and friends.

The Top End racing community is devastated by the tragic loss of such a vibrant young woman.

It is the second jockey death in two days after Mikaela Claridge died in Victoria yesterday.

In 2013, Simone Montgomerie died on Darwin Cup day after falling from a horse in the home straight.

The Darwin Turf Club is expected to issue a statement shortly.

It is understood Tyndall's family rushed to be by her side at RDH.

Sadly, Tyndall rode the winner of the preceding race to her fall aboard Princess Leah, which netted her 150th career victory.

Two years, ago, Tyndall told the NT News she had planned to give up race riding to focus on her career as a police office.

