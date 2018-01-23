Police officer fires shot at car after high speed pursuit

SHOT FIRED: NSW Police said a male officer fired a shot and hit the driver's side door frame pillar when approaching a white Ford Falcon stopped during a high speed pursuit which ended in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

SHOT FIRED: NSW Police said a male officer fired a shot and hit the driver's side door frame pillar when approaching a white Ford Falcon stopped during a high speed pursuit which ended in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Trevor Veale

A SHOT was fired by a police officer during a critical incident in Coffs Harbour yesterday.

In a statement, police said the car with two male occupants was seen speeding by Traffic & Highway Patrol officers on the Pacific Highway at Nambucca Heads shortly before 3pm.

Combine Street crime scene: Crime scene after a police pursuit. Combine Street intersection with Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour.

Officers attempted to pursue the car but when it reached speeds of more than 190kph it was terminated.

The pursuit was re-engaged when the Ford slowed but terminated once again when the speeds got too dangerous.

The Ford was stopped at the Pacific Highway and Combine St intersection, Coffs Harbour.

Police said a male police officer approached the vehicle and a round was discharged striking the driver's side door frame pillar.

The driver of the Ford then accelerated from the location and hit an embankment a short distance away.

Both men in the Ford, aged 21 and 20, were arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station. No one was injured during the incident.

Dash cam footage captures Coffs pursuit: WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE. Dash cam footage of Ford Falcon speeding past Traffic and Highway Patrol, heading north on the Pacific Highway towards Coffs Harbour.

The 21-year-old driver was charged with police pursuit - not stop (Skye's Law), negligent driving and resist arrest.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 28.

The 20-year-old was released pending further inquiries.

A critical incident team from Richmond Local Area Command will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to independent review.