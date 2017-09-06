Police officer filmed reaching 220kph on Pacific Hwy

Highway Patrol officer drove at speeds of up to 220kmh to catch driver in the right-hand lane, not overtaking.

A POLICE officer was filmed driving at speeds of up to 220kmh.

The reason: to catch a driver in the right-hand lane on the Pacific Hwy at Clybucca.

Tim Agius was fined $325 and hit with three demerit points when he was pulled up by the officer, 9NEWS reported.

"Now the reason I've stopped you is you were driving in the right hand lane not overtaking anyone,” the police officer told Mr Agius.

Mr Agius said he didn't know it was against the law but the officer was quick to clarify, explaining drivers needed to stay in the left lane unless overtaking when travelling at speeds of 80kph or more.

A copy of the NSW Police Safe Driving Policy, obtained by 9NEWS, stated officers were required to "consider high-speed urgent duty driving a last resort”.

Mr Agius took the matter to Kempsey Local Court where a magistrate was shown footage of him being pulled over.

He had his fine reduced to $200 and had no demerit points taken.