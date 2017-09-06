23°
News

Police officer filmed reaching 220kph on Pacific Hwy

Highway Patrol officer drove at speeds of up to 220kmh to catch driver in the right-hand lane, not overtaking.
Highway Patrol officer drove at speeds of up to 220kmh to catch driver in the right-hand lane, not overtaking. Trevor Veale

A POLICE officer was filmed driving at speeds of up to 220kmh.

The reason: to catch a driver in the right-hand lane on the Pacific Hwy at Clybucca.

Tim Agius was fined $325 and hit with three demerit points when he was pulled up by the officer, 9NEWS reported.

"Now the reason I've stopped you is you were driving in the right hand lane not overtaking anyone,” the police officer told Mr Agius.

Mr Agius said he didn't know it was against the law but the officer was quick to clarify, explaining drivers needed to stay in the left lane unless overtaking when travelling at speeds of 80kph or more.

A copy of the NSW Police Safe Driving Policy, obtained by 9NEWS, stated officers were required to "consider high-speed urgent duty driving a last resort”.

Mr Agius took the matter to Kempsey Local Court where a magistrate was shown footage of him being pulled over.

He had his fine reduced to $200 and had no demerit points taken.

Topics:  clybucca nsw police pacific highway

Coffs Coast Advocate
Ashes profile - Laura Marsh

Ashes profile - Laura Marsh

THE Advocate is profiling a women's Ashes player in each edition leading up to the two ODI's being played in Coffs Harbour in October.

Local area is one of Australia's most popular for retirees

RETIREMENT: Over-65s love Nambucca Heads

Over-65s love this neighbourhood

Readers' vote is in on the best fish and chips

YUM FOR ALL: Seagulls having a chat over a meal of fish and chips at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Advocate's readers votes tallied for best fish and chips in town.

Last call: Who's going to Port Douglas?

Take a ride in the tropical surrounds at the QT Port Douglas.

Advocate reader to win a holiday to Port Douglas this week

Local Partners