Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Bay Court House. Picture: Liana Boss
Byron Bay Court House. Picture: Liana Boss
Crime

Police officer faces serious driving charges after pursuit

Liana Boss
18th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE lawyer representing a Northern NSW police officer charged with traffic offences will apply for his client to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

The case against the currently serving officer went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

The officer is facing charges of driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

The allegations arose from the officer's alleged involvement in a highway pursuit in the north of the state earlier this year.

When the matter went before court this week, defence solicitor Tom Ivey told the court he intended to apply for his client to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to a date in December.

Mr Ivey is expected to make his foreshadowed application on that date.

It is understood the officer will plead guilty to the charges if that application is unsuccessful.

More Stories

byron bay local court driving charges northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARTEFACTS: Celebrating the Clarence

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: Celebrating the Clarence

        Art & Theatre Grafton Regional Gallery is inviting you to make your mark on the new gallery

        Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        Premium Content Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        News Manslaughter charge for 34-year-old following death of a baby girl.

        Stamp duty or property tax: How change affects you

        Premium Content Stamp duty or property tax: How change affects you

        News NSW budget 2020: How property tax reform compares to stamp duty