EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash at a busy Townsville roundabout.
Crime

Officer down after stolen car incident

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:18 PM

A POLICE officer is understood to be injured following an incident involving a stolen car in Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Old Common Rd and Bundock St in Belgian Gardens to reports of a police officer down.

It's understood the stolen vehicle was sighted around the Pallarenda Road area about 2pm this afternoon.

Reports indicate the stolen vehicle may have been involved in a head-on collision with a police car.

The injured police officer has been transported to hospital with a leg injury.

Police have closed Bundock Street from Old Common Rd to Evans St and multiple agencies are assisting with traffic control.

Police said to avoid the area if possible.

