Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Crime

Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

byron bay local court dangerous driving northern rivers crime northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        Premium Content CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        News Find out what $20m safety upgrades will entail and what you said should be done

        Six new COVID cases in NSW

        Six new COVID cases in NSW

        News Six new COVID cases in NSW as three Sydney schools close

        New service station earmarked for site near CBD

        Premium Content New service station earmarked for site near CBD

        News $1.5 million plan to construct new 24-hour service station near CBD.

        Local doctors forced to make heartbreaking choices

        Premium Content Local doctors forced to make heartbreaking choices

        Health 'There has to be an answer where we're not leaving our rural places without...