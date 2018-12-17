Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged with assault on police officer

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Dec 2018 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM

A POLICE officer has sustained bruising to his face in an alleged assault on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Toogoolawah Hotel just before 11pm in relation to a man creating a disturbance.

It is alleged a 23-year-old man became violent and kicked the officer in the face before he was restrained and taken into custody.

The police officer sustained swelling to his face and was taken to St Andrews Hospital at Ipswich for treatment.

A man from Bucasia, near Mackay, was charged with one account of serious assault to police.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 11.

assault police editors picks ipswich court toogoolawah
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    New centre dedicated to Aboriginal patients opens

    New centre dedicated to Aboriginal patients opens

    News A $900,0000 centre dedicated to the health of local Aboriginal patients has officially opened at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

    • 17th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
    Beefed up bidding war

    Beefed up bidding war

    News Going, going, gone

    Corindi cops a 'fair whack' of rain

    Corindi cops a 'fair whack' of rain

    News THE SES was kept busy mopping up after the drenching.

    Coffs police involved in major operation

    premium_icon Coffs police involved in major operation

    News Operation PARIAC was undertaken across regional northern NSW

    Local Partners