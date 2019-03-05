Police net $5.5-million in cannabis busts

BUSTED: More than 12,000 marijuana plants, with an estimated street value of more than $24 million, were seized by this year's NSW Police Cannabis Eradication Program.

POLICE have today highlighted the results of last week's Cannabis Eradication Program in the Coffs/Clarence region.

The annual Drug and Firearms Squad-led operation targets outdoor cultivation of cannabis across Northern NSW and targeted crops in the Coffs Coast and Clarence River regions between Monday, February 25 and Friday, March 1.

Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have been assisted by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, as well as PolAir, the Dog Unit, Rural Crime Investigators, and other specialist units.

During the week, police seized 2748 cannabis plants, most of which were at full-maturity.

The plants would have an estimated potential street value of almost $5.5 million.

In addition, seven people were charged with offences relating to the cultivation of cannabis.