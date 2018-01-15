Menu
Police need your help to home in on robbery investigation

INFO WANTED: Police are wanting information about a robbery which happened in Coffs Harbour last year.
Keagan Elder
POLICE are appealing for information about a robbery last year when a women's backpack was stolen after she was pushed to the ground.

About midday on Thursday, November 2, 2017, a 20-year-old woman was walking along Prince St in Coffs Harbour when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall.

He then fled the scene on foot and is alleged to have taken the woman's backpack.

He was last seen running towards Hogbin Dr.

The man is described as being in his 40s, about 185cm tall, of thin build, dark complexion and with a possible scar on his neck.

If you have any information about this incident phone Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You can also use the Crime Stoppers website.

Topics:  coffs-clarence local area command coffs coast crime coffs harbour robbery

Coffs Coast Advocate
