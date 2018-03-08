Menu
Login
MISSING: Benjamin Luff, 47, was last seen in Toormina on Sunday and was believed to be heading to his Lismore home on Monday.
MISSING: Benjamin Luff, 47, was last seen in Toormina on Sunday and was believed to be heading to his Lismore home on Monday. NSW Police
News

Police need your help to find man last seen on Coffs Coast

Keagan Elder
by
8th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for information to help find a missing man.

Benjamin Luff, 47, was last seen in Toormina on Sunday and was believed to be heading to his Lismore home on Monday.

Police were alerted after he failed to turn up to work on Tuesday and could not be contacted.

Serious concerns are held for Benjamin's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he suffers a medical condition which needs medication.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

It's believed he is driving a black Ford sedan with NSW registration CL24VT.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or believes they know where he is are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

coffs harbour missing man nsw police toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate
Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Local shares her experience meeting Ed in Coffs - twice

Celebrity Simone Cook was the subject of envy after she was lucky enough to not only meet Ed Sheeran when he visited in 2015, but again during his recent stopover.

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

Sailfish, marlin just a few hooked up in dream trip

News Young angler hooks up with the fishing trip of a lifetime

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

Cr Swan awarded in celebration of woman in politics

News Cr Swan awarded Ministers' Award on International Women's Day

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

Flood chasers examine water quality in 'world leading' study

News Effects of flooding and run-offs under the microscope

Local Partners