Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
News

MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEHIND THE DESK: Could a ‘simplified’ Olympics work?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Could a ‘simplified’ Olympics work?

        Sport If the committee carry on with, will it be a better spectacle, or will too many miss out?

        • 12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Tourniquets could be a lifesaving surfing device

        premium_icon Tourniquets could be a lifesaving surfing device

        Health Marine expert says there’s merit in surfers carrying tourniquets

        $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        premium_icon $10m to be pumped into economy says developer

        News It was third time lucky for a controversial development at tonight’s Council...

        NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        premium_icon NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        Rugby League Teams will be allowed to train in groups of 20 from the return date set by NSWRL...