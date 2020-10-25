Menu
DRUNK DRIVER: A P-plate driver was allegedly caught driving while over the limit at Moonee Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Crime

Police nab P-plate drink driver after tip off from public

Janine Watson
25th Oct 2020 4:45 PM
A man has been charged with high-range drink-driving after being stopped north of Coffs Harbour yesterday.

About 5.30pm (Saturday, October 24), a member of the public contacted police about a man allegedly driving while intoxicated at Moonee Beach.

A short time later police from Coffs/Clarence Police District stopped a Holden Commodore on Moonee Beach Road.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was spoken to by police before he was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

The Dalmeny man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.197.

The P1 driver was given a court attendance notice for high-range PCA and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 7.

The man's licence was suspended.

