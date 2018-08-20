Police make third appeal for 'dangerous' wanted man

Brodie Dalzell, 25, is wanted for a number of serious offences.

Brodie Dalzell, 25, is wanted for a number of serious offences. NSW Police/Facebook

POLICE have made a third appeal for public information to help locate 25-year-old Brodie Dalzell, who has been evading police for more than a month.

Dalzell, who is wanted on a warrant for several serious offences, is believed to be frequenting motels and resorts in Coffs Harbour.

He is considered to be dangerous and members of the community are asked not to approach him but contact Triple 0 immediately.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact your local police station, or Coffs Harbour Police on 66910799, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/