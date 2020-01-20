Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man
POLICE have confirmed that after a week of scouring waters around the Keppel Islands for missing man Gary Flower, the search has been called off.
Read: Water police continue to search for man missing at sea
For the last week, police have co-ordinated a multi-agency sea, land and air search of the area.
Mr Flower, a 60-year-old retired Dysart State School principal, was reported missing on January 14 after he and a 62-year-old Yeppoon man attempted to swim to their seven-metre vessel which was dragging its anchor near Conical Rocks at around 3am.
Read: Update: Water search scaled back for missing Dysart man
The men were separated in the water, and although the 62-year-old was found within the vessel, Mr Flower was unable to be located.
Read: Family of Dysart man lost at sea prepare for worst
Mr Flower's family have been notified and expressed their support of the efforts of all emergency services during the week.
If you have any information for police, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.