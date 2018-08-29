Police make a chilling discovery

ARRESTED: The 28-year-old man was wanted by detectives following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen.

ARRESTED: The 28-year-old man was wanted by detectives following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen. Trevor Veale

A MAN wanted as part of Operation Roam 2018 has been arrested after police found him hiding in a chest freezer at Yamba.

About 9.15am yesterday police attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District assisted by Grafton Target Action Group, attended Shores Drive after receiving information about a man wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

The 28-year-old man was wanted by detectives from the Orana Mid-Western District following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen.

Police searched the house and located the man hiding in a chest freezer.

He was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station and the four warrants were executed.

He was refused bail and is expected appeared in Grafton Local Court today.