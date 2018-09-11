Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police looking for two people after suspicious school fire

Emma Clarke
by
11th Sep 2018 11:48 AM | Updated: 1:28 PM

DETECTIVES investigating a suspicious school fire at Goodna on Friday night have release a photo of two people that may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Around 11pm, police and emergency services were called to the Westside Christian College on Stuart St following reports a building well involved in fire.

 

Police are looking for these people.
Police are looking for these people. QPS

Emergency services extinguished the fire preventing further damage to the rest of the complex.

The building sustained significant damage including the front, ceiling and roof.

Investigations indicate the fire was deliberately lit.

 

 

A fire started on Friday.
A fire started on Friday. Cordell Richardson

Police are appealing for the two people to contact them or any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

cctv ipswich police ipswich school school fire westside christian college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Get together for coffee and a chat

    Get together for coffee and a chat

    News ARE you looking for a safe place to have a chat and create new brotherhood bonds?

    • 11th Sep 2018 1:30 PM
    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News PAIN is inevitable. Suffering is optional.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:46 PM
    Police appeal for information on missing teen

    Police appeal for information on missing teen

    News Aleah Stuart attends school in Coffs Harbour.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:25 PM
    Finding a way forward for domestic violence victims

    Finding a way forward for domestic violence victims

    News Regional women experiencing domestic violence at an unnerving rate.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners