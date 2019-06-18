Menu
Multiple police units are at a stabbing incident on Jessie St in The Range.
Multiple police units are at a stabbing incident on Jessie St in The Range. Allan Reinikka
Police hunting offenders after Rockhampton stabbing

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Jun 2019 12:33 PM
12.30PM: A MAN has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed multiple times.

Police and Ambulance were called to a location near Spencer and Jessie Streets in Range after reports a man had been stabbed.

Upon arrival they discovered he had sustained wounds to his temple and chest.

Police are looking for three men who were seen leaving the area in a blue of gold Ford Ranger.

There are unconfirmed reports the stabbing was related to a road range incident.

More to follow

 

11.45AM: POLICE are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times in Rockhampton.

The incident happened at a Jessie St location in The Range.

Reports from the scene indicate a man has received stab wounds to his upper chest and temple.

Queensland Ambulance are treating the patient and four police cars are on the scene.

It is unclear how the man sustained the injuries.

Initial reports form the scene said there was a lot of blood, the victim was pale and was dropping in and out on consciousness.

Police are patrolling the area for three male offenders, one who may have wounds to his face, who left the scene in a blue of gold Ford Ranger.

More to follow.

