Police launch Operation Hillclimb ahead of WRC

15th Nov 2018 9:30 AM

POLICE have today launched a high-visibility operation, dubbed Operation Hillclimb, for this year's FIA World Rally Championship.

The operation will continue until Monday, November 19, to ensure the safety of competitors, the local community and the thousands of spectators expected to attend throughout the event.

General duties officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and from across the Northern Region will be assisted by specialist police from the Traffic & Highway Patrol Command and Licensing Police throughout the operation.

Coffs Coast Advocate

