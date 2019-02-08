Menu
Two bodies have been found in a red car at Roys Road, Coochin. Patrick Woods
Police launch internal investigation after murder-suicide

8th Feb 2019 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM
THE Queensland Police Service is conducting an ongoing internal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of a child and man located at Coochin Creek on Wednesday.

The investigation will examine all aspects of the police response and will report to the Coroner.

The QPS Ethical Standards Command (ESC) investigation will be separate to an ongoing criminal investigation into the deaths, led by regional and specialist police.

The Crime and Corruption Commission will oversee the ESC investigation.

 

The focus of the ESC investigation will include all aspects of any prior contact between the deceased man and police and family members, including a police interception of the man on the evening of Sunday, February 3.

The QPS investigation will also examine areas of operational decision making and procedures, including consideration of the use of the Amber Alert system, and police records and warning advice available to officers.

Support is being provided to the families of the deceased and officers involved in the response to these tragic circumstances.

