Police launch fresh appeal after double fatality

Two men were killed and one woman injured in a single-vehicle roll-over on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie on Sunday night.

DID your dash cam catch the horror crash on Sunday night?

Officers attacked to Strike Force Kiowa are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate a fatal crash near Parker Rd on the Pacific Highway between Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

About 7.45pm on Sunday, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence and rolled.

A 42-year-old man from Grafton and a 29-year-old man from Tucabia died at the scene.

A 39-year-old Coffs Harbour woman was trapped in the vehicle for a short time before she was released and taken to Gold Coast Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Detectives attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In particular, investigators would like to speak with any motorists who have dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it.

Police have received reports that the Lancer and a blue Holden Commodore sedan were seen being driven erratically and at high speed on the Pacific Highway between Halfway Creek and Glenugie.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.