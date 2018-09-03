Police issue warning after South Grafton child approach
POLICE are appealing for public assistance after three children were approached in South Grafton.
About 3.20pm on Friday two boys aged 11 and 12 and a girl, aged 10, were walking on Armidale Road when they were approached by a man in a van.
The man spoke to the children and asked them to come inside the vehicle. The children declined and ran away.
Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were notified and started an investigation.
Police have released a description of a man and a vehicle they believe can assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 55-60, with grey/white balding hair, a goatee and was wearing a white singlet.
The vehicle is described as a white van with orange stripes down the sides.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
SAFE PEOPLE, SAFE PLACES
POLICE are encouraging parents to discuss the 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children, including:
- Make sure your parents or another adult knows where you are at all times.
- Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people.
- Know where safe places are - a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police.
- Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust.
- Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop.
- If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared.
- If someone tries to grab you, yell out, 'Go away, I don't know you'. This lets other people know you have been approached by someone you don't know.