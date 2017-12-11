Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

POLICE WARNING: Police have issued a safety warning to motorcyclists following the fatal crash at Woolgoolga. There were four separate fatal motorcycle crashes across NSW at the weekend.

POLICE WARNING: Police have issued a safety warning to motorcyclists following the fatal crash at Woolgoolga. There were four separate fatal motorcycle crashes across NSW at the weekend. Trevor Veale

A MOTORCYCLIST killed after leaving the roadway at Woolgoolga was one of four who died in separate crashes across NSW at the weekend.

The 48-year-old man left the roadway at Knobys Lookout Rd and stuck a tree about 3.15pm on Saturday.

Another three men died over the deadly weekend at Tingha, Marsden Park and Arncliffe.

Investigations into the crashes are continuing.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the number of deaths on NSW roads was alarming, especially among motorcyclists.

"Sadly, five people died on our roads in the course of one weekend, bringing the total number of deaths on NSW roads this year to 361,” Mr Corboy said in a statement.

"Four of the people that died this weekend were motorcyclists, and it needs to serve as a stark reminder of the dangers on our roads.

"We have already seen 58 motorcyclists die on our roads this year. That is 58 people who have left to go on a ride, never to return home.

"I want motorcycle riders to remember that they are among the most vulnerable on our roads. Motorcycles don't have airbags or seatbelts and when they are involved in a crash, it is easy for a rider to be seriously injured or even killed.

"Personal responsibility lies with motorcycle riders to ride to the conditions, slow down, and take personal responsibility for their riding behaviour, so that they can return home safely.”

Police urge anyone with information relating to these incidents to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.