Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clare and Elke Littlely have a chat with Senior Constable Dave Fish at the Coffee with a Cop event in Coffs Harbour last year.
Clare and Elke Littlely have a chat with Senior Constable Dave Fish at the Coffee with a Cop event in Coffs Harbour last year. Trevor Veale
News

Police invite locals to have a coffee and a chat

Jasmine Minhas
by
4th May 2018 3:00 PM

COFFS Coast residents will be given the chance to ask questions and discuss issues with local police over a free cup of coffee next week.

On Tuesday, officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District are inviting locals to come together in an informal, neutral space in a bid to create stronger relationships between residents and police.

Coffee with a Cop events will take place at City Square on Harbour Dr from 9.30am to 10.30am, and Bluebottles Cafe in Woolgoolga from 8am to 9am.

According to NSW Police, the majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations, which are not the most effective times for relationship building with the community.

Coffee with a Cop aims to break down these barriers.

"These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships,” said Coffs/Clarence District Commander, Acting Superintendent Waddell.

Similar events are being held across NSW.

coffee with a cop coffs harbour woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    premium_icon Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    News IT'S the stuff of nightmares. Disturbing cases of children who have disappeared, missing women, murdered backpackers all crimes that are yet to see justice.

    • 4th May 2018 3:00 PM
    Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

    Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

    News Man arrested after police located a cannabis crop Coffs Harbour.

    Extra library funding could lift Nambucca service

    Extra library funding could lift Nambucca service

    Politics Funding promise by Labor candidate to secure Nambucca services

    • 4th May 2018 4:00 PM

    Local Partners