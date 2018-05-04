Police invite locals to have a coffee and a chat

Clare and Elke Littlely have a chat with Senior Constable Dave Fish at the Coffee with a Cop event in Coffs Harbour last year.

Clare and Elke Littlely have a chat with Senior Constable Dave Fish at the Coffee with a Cop event in Coffs Harbour last year. Trevor Veale

COFFS Coast residents will be given the chance to ask questions and discuss issues with local police over a free cup of coffee next week.

On Tuesday, officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District are inviting locals to come together in an informal, neutral space in a bid to create stronger relationships between residents and police.

Coffee with a Cop events will take place at City Square on Harbour Dr from 9.30am to 10.30am, and Bluebottles Cafe in Woolgoolga from 8am to 9am.

According to NSW Police, the majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations, which are not the most effective times for relationship building with the community.

Coffee with a Cop aims to break down these barriers.

"These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships,” said Coffs/Clarence District Commander, Acting Superintendent Waddell.

Similar events are being held across NSW.