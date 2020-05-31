Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Toormina around 8pm on May 30, 2020. Photo: Frank Redward.
Scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Toormina around 8pm on May 30, 2020. Photo: Frank Redward.
Crime

Police investigating Toormina rollover crash

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st May 2020 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating an alleged drunk driver after a single-vehicle rollover at Toormina on Saturday night.

Residents of Archibald Place, Toormina, were rattled by what they claim was a high-speed rollover crash of a single 4WD ute last night.

Neighbours of the small cul-de-sac say that just after 8pm a very loud thud sent the majority of the street rushing to find a white Toyota Hilux upside-down on the road.

The male driver had managed to extricate himself from the wreck before emergency services arrived.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the crash, with the driver was taken away in custody with charges pending following the outcome of mandatory blood and urine testing.

Emergency services remained at the scene for more than an hour as the vehicle was recovered and taken away by a tow truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence police district single vehicle rollover toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Hundreds of thousands of Australians, some of whom were hounded for years over debts that were wrongly issued, will get a huge cash refund.

        Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        premium_icon Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

        Crime Man charged with aggravated break and enter offences

        REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        premium_icon REVEALED: What to expect from your local on Monday

        News THE time has come to grab your friends, head down to the pub, enjoy a cold one and...

        Local Aboriginal feature on the Pacific Highway trail

        premium_icon Local Aboriginal feature on the Pacific Highway trail

        News Ten artists from the Coffs Coast are set to feature in an Aboriginal art trail...