Police investigating Toormina rollover crash

Scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Toormina around 8pm on May 30, 2020. Photo: Frank Redward.

POLICE are investigating an alleged drunk driver after a single-vehicle rollover at Toormina on Saturday night.

Residents of Archibald Place, Toormina, were rattled by what they claim was a high-speed rollover crash of a single 4WD ute last night.

Neighbours of the small cul-de-sac say that just after 8pm a very loud thud sent the majority of the street rushing to find a white Toyota Hilux upside-down on the road.

The male driver had managed to extricate himself from the wreck before emergency services arrived.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the crash, with the driver was taken away in custody with charges pending following the outcome of mandatory blood and urine testing.

Emergency services remained at the scene for more than an hour as the vehicle was recovered and taken away by a tow truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.