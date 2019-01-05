Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a man's death at Ipswich this morning.
Police are investigating a man's death at Ipswich this morning.
Crime

Man dies in suspicious circumstances

5th Jan 2019 1:35 PM

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a unit west of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home at Bergin St, Booval, about 9am this morning to treat a man with a stomach wound.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

A crime scene has been established and scientific and scenes of crime officers are processing the scenes and uniform and detectives canvassing the areas.

A man is assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations continue.

brisbane editors picks investigation police suspicious death

Top Stories

    Punters excited to look pretty in pink

    premium_icon Punters excited to look pretty in pink

    News The Coffs Harbour Racing Club will be a sea of salmon coloured attire next Sunday for the annual Pink Silks Race Day.

    Top 10 Group 2 defining moments of 2018

    premium_icon Top 10 Group 2 defining moments of 2018

    Rugby League MOOSE counts down his 10 best moments from 2018.

    16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

    premium_icon 16-year-old charged over alleged rape at sports field

    Crime Police executed a search warrant and arrested the boy this morning

    Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    premium_icon Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    News Investors jump on the company awarded the Coffs Hospital rebuild

    Local Partners