A police car ouotside the GI Hotel in South Grafton
Breaking

Police investigating South Grafton hotel robbery

Tim Howard
by
3rd May 2019 2:35 PM

UPDATE 2:45PM: Police have described the man they're looking for in regard to an alleged robbery at the GI Hotel in South Grafton as aged in his late 20s to early 30s.

He is about 170cm tall, of thin build with light brown skin colour and an almost shaved head.

He was wearing a long sleeved grey or light blue checked shirt and shorts.

EARLIER

POLICE are investigating a theft from South Grafton's GI Hotel this afternoon.

A hotel patron says a man jumped the bar in the TAB in the back bar of the hotel, took money from the till and fled.

He said the man pushed a bar attendant in the chest as he made his escape.

Police vehicles have searched the streets around the hotel, but have not sighted the alleged offender.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses.

The bar attendant was not injured in the incident and was serving customers afterwards.

She said the man was scared when he approached and panicked when she approached him.

She did not recognise him but said he had been in the hotel for about an hour before the incident.

Grafton Daily Examiner

