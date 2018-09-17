Menu
Police are investigating an incident where a “metal object” was found inside a banana.
News

Sabotage: Metal found in banana

by Stephanie Bedo
17th Sep 2018 3:10 PM

QUEENSLAND Police are investigating an incident where a "metal object" was found inside a banana.

The news comes in the wake of needles found in strawberries across the country, plunging the industry into chaos and sparking consumer panic.

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart confirmed officers were investigating an incident, but did not give details about where the contaminated banana was found.

He said they were investigating leads.

The news came out a press conference on another issue when Commissioner Stewart was reportedly asked on the banana case.

A media spokeswoman for the Police Minister who was at the event said fortunately the Commissioner was aware of the incident.

It is understood the case is unrelated to the strawberry issue.

"It looks to be a copycat thing," the spokesman said.

He said police were still interviewing the people involved.

The banana drama follows the extraordinary strawberry sabotage saga, which has spread overseas as the search for the culprit turns into a nationwide manhunt.

A New Zealand supermarket chain has stopped selling Australian strawberries as the strawberry needle scare widens.

Needles or pins have been found by consumers in six states and territories: NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

Queensland Police are leading an investigation into the source of the needles, and the state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stumped up a reward of $100,000 for anyone with information that leads to the capture of the culprits.

