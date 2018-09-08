Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at Clareville.
Police have set up a crime scene at Clareville.
News

Shock discovery as body is pulled from water

by Stephanie Bedo
8th Sep 2018 5:20 AM

A PASSER-BY made a shock discovery when they found a body floating in the water in Sydney; north.

Police set up a crime scene after emergency services were called to Delecta Avenue at Clareville about 1.50pm yesterday.

The witness pulled the body from the water and started CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, but the person was declared deceased at the scene.

Formal identifications have not taken place but the person is believed to be a man.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

body editors picks river sydney

Top Stories

    Race weekend here with last chance to enter

    Race weekend here with last chance to enter

    News Coffs Harbour Showground will be open until 4pm today taking late entries for tomorrow's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival

    • 8th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Lasting Impressions owner's take on the plastic bag challenge

    Teen off to Big Apple for modelling dream

    premium_icon Teen off to Big Apple for modelling dream

    News Sights set on New York to fulfil his dreams of becoming a model

    Not a 'cheapskate' bypass says minister

    premium_icon Not a 'cheapskate' bypass says minister

    News Concept designs for the bypass will be released later this month.

    Local Partners