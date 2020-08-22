Menu
POLICE INVESTIGATION: Officers from the Richmond Police District are investing the death of a woman,
Woman's body found in East Lismore home

Alison Paterson
22nd Aug 2020 4:14 PM
POLICE are investigating the death of a woman found in an East Lismore home. 

On Saturday at 5:39pm, Police NSW Media revealed around 10.40am on Saturday August 22, emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, after a woman's body was found.

The woman is yet to be formally identified, however, she is believed to be the 60-year-old occupant.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by forensic officers.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, have established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, which is being treated as suspicious.

