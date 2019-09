A fire has been deliberately lit in the heart of Coffs Harbour near Hogbin Drive.

A fire has been deliberately lit in the heart of Coffs Harbour near Hogbin Drive. Frank Redward

NSW Fire and Rescue have battled a grass fire in bushland opposite Hogbin Drive and Coffs Creek in the heart of Coffs Harbour.

Smoke has been hanging over town from the incident since late afternoon.

Police were at the scene directing traffic and are urging the public to avoid the area as they investigate the incident.

MORE TO COME