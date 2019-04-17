Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at Depot Hill overnight.The 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm last night.
Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man at Depot Hill overnight.The 56-year-old man was located with facial injuries at a residence on Campbell Street at around 9:30pm last night. Frazer Pearce
Crime

Police investigate 'suspicious' death in Rockhampton home

Michelle Gately
by
17th Apr 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene at a Rockhampton home as they investigate the suspicious death of a man overnight.

A 56-year-old man was found with facial injuries at a Campbell St home about 9.30pm Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe the man's death is suspicious and are investigating.

Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen anything on Campbell St overnight is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444. Quote this reference number: QP1900752818

More Stories

rockhampton crime suspicious death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lane closure on Pacific Highway

    Lane closure on Pacific Highway

    News A CRASH on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour has resulted in a one lane closure.

    • 17th Apr 2019 8:10 AM
    Tenants pushed out of homes for Airbnb letting

    premium_icon Tenants pushed out of homes for Airbnb letting

    News Airbnb in the Byron Shire — Bane or Blessing?

    • 17th Apr 2019 7:52 AM
    Medicinal marijuana production starts in NSW

    premium_icon Medicinal marijuana production starts in NSW

    News Minister for Agriculture tours high-security facility in rural NSW

    Strange case of dead cattle and a vehicle destroyed by fire

    premium_icon Strange case of dead cattle and a vehicle destroyed by fire

    News Police are searching for the driver involved in this fiery crash.