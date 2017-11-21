Police investigate reports of men photographing children

POLICE APPEAL: Coffs Harbour police are investigating two reports of men taking photographs of children.

POLICE are investigating two reports of men taking photos of children.

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command officers received a report two boys, aged nine and 10, were walking on Argyll St in Coffs Harbour between 7-8am on Thursday when a man was seen taking photos of them.

The man reportedly followed the children and caused them to seek refuge inside a service station on the Pacific Highway.

The man, described as being of Caucasian appearance, more than 188cm tall, with a skinny build, shoulder-length hair and with a tattoo on his shoulder and arm, was last seen outside the service station.

In the second incident a man was seen in the bushes on Kurrajong St taking photos of children between 5.30-6.30pm on Friday.

It's understood a man matching the previous description may have been a front-seat passenger of a 1980s or 1990s black or grey hatchback with a possible registration starting with BZ.

The driver was only described as having a moustache.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NSW Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Otherwise you can phone the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.