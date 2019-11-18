Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a potential arson attack on a school overnight, which left a building damaged.
Police are investigating a potential arson attack on a school overnight, which left a building damaged.
Crime

Police investigate possible arson attack on school

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Nov 2019 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a potential arson attack on an elite inner city school overnight, which left a building damaged.

One of the new buildings being constructed at the Queensland Academy for Science, Mathematics and Technology campus at Toowong was damaged by the fire overnight.

A QFES spokesman said firefighters attended the selective school this morning but the blaze had already self-extinguished. 

"The fire was in level four of L block, and the fire had self-extinguished," the spokesman said. 

"The fire is being treated as suspicious and the Queensland Police Service is investigating," A spokesman from the Department of Education said.

Queensland Academy for Science, Mathematics and Technology next to Toowong Creek. File Picture AAP/Richard Walker.
Queensland Academy for Science, Mathematics and Technology next to Toowong Creek. File Picture AAP/Richard Walker.

"The Department will follow their lead regarding safety and access."

"There has not been any impact on the existing buildings and school proceeded as normal today."

The QASMT expansion is part of the Queensland Building Future Schools program to provide expanded facilities for the start of 2020.

It comes as Queensland is still in a state of fire emergency with 77 bushfires still burning around the State.

Police are investigating and have urged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Queensland Academy of Science, Mathematics and Technology declined to comment.

 

Read about the current bushfire crisis here:

arson crime fire school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        premium_icon Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        Crime 'That someone can commit a crime in Grafton at 3am and then head off into the never never without attracting any suspicion is something of a myth'

        Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        premium_icon Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        News With fires causing air pollution levels up to eight times the safe limit a group of...

        Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        premium_icon Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        News Coffs Harbour City Council will be seeking further grant funding for the...

        Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        premium_icon Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        News An astonishing price has been agreed for the famous Beach Hotel