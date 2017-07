A man armed with a machete has allegedly robbed a video store in Coffs Harbour, while another armed with a hammer waited outside.

On Sunday night at around 8pm, two staff members were closing the store on Park Ave when the armed man ran inside demanding money.

A second man armed with a hammer waited outside.

The staff complied with the demand, and after obtaining the cash from the till the pair fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence LAC have launched an investigation, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.