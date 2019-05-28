Stolen car burnt out on motorway

POLICE are investigating a burnt out stolen car which was dumped on the M1 overnight.

The fireball was spotted in the northbound lanes of the motorway near Exit 45 at Ormeau just after 2.30am.

A stolen car is found burnt out on the M1 near Exit 45. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.

One fire crew attended and brought the blaze under control.

Police have confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The blaze also began spreading to nearby scrub. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.

Meanwhile firefighters have spent the night battling a large shed fire in the Gold Coast hinterland.

A residential shed went up in flames on Wilson Rd at Mount Tamborine around 12.15am.

The fireball could be spotted at a distance near Exit 45. Photo: Angelo Lambropoulos.

It took six fire crews about half an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Paramedics attended as a precaution through no injuries were reported, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The crews remained at the scene for some time ensuring the building structure was safe.

Fire investigators are likely to return to the scene this morning to establish what caused the blaze.