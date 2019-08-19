Menu
The 41-year-old suspect squirted sauce on the towels hanging on her neighbour's clothes line.
Bizarre saucy neighbourhood battle erupts

Geordi Offord
19th Aug 2019 9:31 AM
IT WAS a battle of the bottles, which had Bundaberg police attend a neighbourhood dispute yesterday afternoon.

While the pictures look like something from a crime scene, it was tomato sauce who was the culprit in this case.

At approximately 2.30pm officers were called to the dispute in Bundaberg North.

The 41-year-old female suspect was allegedly in a heated argument with her 19-year-old male neighbour.

One of the victim's friends, then allegedly told the suspect to stop the argument, before things began to escalate.

The suspect allegedly reached over and grabbed one of the towels hanging on the line.

A friend of the victim, a 21-year-old Norville woman, then reacted by allegedly tipping out the contents of the her bottle of coke on the victim.

The suspect then went inside her home before returning with a sauce bottle and squirting sauce on the victim's towels hanging on the clothes line, footpath and house.

Both parties then returned to their homes before calling police.

No one has been charged over the dispute.

bundaberg police editors picks neighbourhood argument neighbourhood dispute qps
