Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire.
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire. ABC Sunshine Coast
Crime

Police investigate as car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
30th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was set on fire at Nambour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire next to a house on Bade St just after 4.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was isolated to the car but paramedics also remained on scene to support firefighters. No one was injured.

The QPS spokeswoman sad the fire is being treated as suspicious and police were investigating the scene.

No one has been charged.

car fire crime nambour queensland police service scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime THE 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges, including having sex with dogs.

    Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    premium_icon Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    News Hours of dedication will all come down to two minutes on stage

    RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    premium_icon RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    News Victim of violent and foul-mouthed attack wants justice.

    Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    premium_icon Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    News The Office of Local Government is monitoring the situation.