Police investigate armed robbery of video store

Jasmine Minhas
| 1st Aug 2017 3:15 PM
Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police via Crime Stoppers. Tessa Mapstone

POLICE are appealing for information from the public following an armed robbery of a video store in Coffs Harbour last month.

Just before 8pm on July 9, two staff members were closing the store on Park Ave when a man armed with a machete ran inside and demanded money.

Another man armed with a hammer waited outside.

Staff complied with the demand, and after obtaining cash from the till, the pair fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence LAC have commenced investigations and would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity, or who may have seen a maroon-coloured SUV or similar type vehicle, or anyone acting suspiciously in the Coffs Harbour CBD that night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

