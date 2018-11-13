Menu
Police from Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for anyone with information on the house fire to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police investigate after fire destroys home

13th Nov 2018 4:30 PM
POLICE are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home at Coffs Harbour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Cedarvale Rd at around 1.30am today following reports of a house on fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze, but the house was destroyed.

The sole occupant of the house escaped uninjured and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

