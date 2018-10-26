Menu
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Crime

Heavily tattooed body found in lot

26th Oct 2018 10:01 AM

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on a vacant lot in Sydney.

Police on Thursday said the body was found on the property on Englorie Park Drive in Rosemeadow, near Campbelltown about 1pm on Thursday.

"Initial inquiries suggest his death is suspicious," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were reports the man was naked and had distinctive tattoos covering his body, according to Nine News.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- With AAP

