Police identify possible suspect behind serious crash

SERIOUS CRASH: A woman driving a Toyota Rav 4 was hit from behind on Friday, September 8, by a driver in a BMW sedan on Solitary Islands Way, Arrawarra.

A MAN has been spoken to by police as investigations into the serious Arrawarra crash continue.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said police spoke with a man about 1pm on Friday.

Sgt Langan said no charges had yet been laid.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Solitary Islands Way shortly before 9am on Friday.

A woman driving a Toyota Rav 4 was hit from behind by a driver in a BMW sedan, who the fled the scene and ditched the sedan about 1km north of the crash site.

The impact caused the Rav 4 to flip. The woman was freed from the wreckage by firefighters.

Sgt Langan said it appeared at this stage police no longer needed assistance in identifying the driver of the BMW.