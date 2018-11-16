Menu
Police are looking for information after thieves made off with a 4WD, air compressor and whipper snipper from an ond unused gold mine near Gympie. Trevor Veale
Crime

Police hunt thieves who broke into old Gympie gold mine

Shelley Strachan
by
15th Nov 2018 4:56 PM

GYMPIE police are looking for thieves who have broken into the old, unused gold mine near Mothar Mountain and stolen a Toyota LandCruiser, whipper snipper and air compressor.

Between November 9-13, offender/s have entered the mine on Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain and stole.

Police said offenders have forced entry into an office and two large sheds and conducted a thorough search through all the buildings before stealing:

  • Yanmar Diesel Air Compressor
  • Honda Whipper snipper
  • Keys to a vehicle
  • White Toyota Landcruiser Queensland registration 150LRT

The LandCruiser is believed to have a possible smashed driver's side window as smashed automotive glass was found at the offence location where it was parked.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802115606

Gympie Times

